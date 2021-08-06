Here are 13 things you can do to make the most of your trip to Blackpool despite the heavy rain

13 things to do in Blackpool on rainy days: From Blackpool Tower Dungeon, Sea Life, Madame Tussauds and Coral Island

Here's how you can make the most of your trip to the resort despite the heavy rain which has been forecast over the weekend.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 6th August 2021, 8:14 pm

Yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms will remain in place until late on Saturday night, with showers expected throughout the day.

But a rainy day in Blackpool doesn't mean you have to stay cooped up indoors.

Whether you're a local or visiting for the weekend, there are plenty of ways to keep yourself entertained when wet weather strikes.

Here are 13 things you can do in the resort when it's raining to keep yourself busy:

1. Madame Tussauds

Star in immersive experiences and get up close and personal to lifelike figures of your favourite celebrity stars at Madame Tussauds. Address: 87-89 Central Drive / Lancashire / FY1 5AA

2. SEA LIFE

SEA LIFE aquariums are fantastic family attractions with stunning marine habitats and displays. Address: Promenade / Blackpool / FY1 5AA

3. ODEON

Be whisked away to a world of film magic with 10 screens to choose from at ODEON. Address: Rigby Rd / Blackpool / FY1 5EP

4. Coral Island

Coral Island is a family-friendly indoor fun park with pirate-themed games and rides, plus a casino with slots and tables. Address: Bonny St / Blackpool / FY1 5DW

