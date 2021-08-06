13 things to do in Blackpool on rainy days: From Blackpool Tower Dungeon, Sea Life, Madame Tussauds and Coral Island

Yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms will remain in place until late on Saturday night, with showers expected throughout the day.

But a rainy day in Blackpool doesn't mean you have to stay cooped up indoors.

Whether you're a local or visiting for the weekend, there are plenty of ways to keep yourself entertained when wet weather strikes.

Here are 13 things you can do in the resort when it's raining to keep yourself busy:

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.

1. Madame Tussauds Star in immersive experiences and get up close and personal to lifelike figures of your favourite celebrity stars at Madame Tussauds. Address: 87-89 Central Drive / Lancashire / FY1 5AA Buy photo

2. SEA LIFE SEA LIFE aquariums are fantastic family attractions with stunning marine habitats and displays. Address: Promenade / Blackpool / FY1 5AA Buy photo

3. ODEON Be whisked away to a world of film magic with 10 screens to choose from at ODEON. Address: Rigby Rd / Blackpool / FY1 5EP Buy photo

4. Coral Island Coral Island is a family-friendly indoor fun park with pirate-themed games and rides, plus a casino with slots and tables. Address: Bonny St / Blackpool / FY1 5DW Buy photo