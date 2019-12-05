11 family friendly shows to look forward to at The Grand Theatre and Winter Gardens Blackpool in 2020

Have your say

2019 has been a great year for family events in Blackpool, and 2020 looks set to be even better.

Here we take a look at the shows coming to The Grand Theatre and Winter Gardens in the first half of the year...

Schools Alive 2020

During February school children from across Blackpool will perform at The Grand Theatre.

Featuring pupils from virtually every school in the town, the performances will feature hundreds of songs, dances, orchestras and bands.

The show is set to run from Monday, February 10 until Thursday, February 13, 2020, with each performance taking place at 7pm.

Tickets for show can be purchased for £8 from The Grand website

Billionaire Boy

The story by David Walliams features the richest boy in the country, Joe Spud. The twelve year old has his own sports car, two crocodiles as pets and £100,000 a week pocket money. Sadly what Joe doesn't have is a friend.

The heart-warming tale is set to run from March 11 until March 15, 2020 at Blackpool's winter Gardens.

Tickets for the show start from £15. More details are available on the Winter Gardens website

Shrek The Musical

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is coming to The Grand this April.

The musical will bring all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage.

Tickets for show starting from £20 can be purchased from The Grand website

Little Red Riding Hood

This retelling of the classic fairy-tale Little Red Riding-Hood with a Northern Ballet twist will arrive at The Grand in April.

Little Red Riding Hood is the perfect opportunity for your little ones to enjoy live ballet, music and theatre.

There will be two showings on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 2pm and 4pm.

Tickets for show starting from £8 can be purchased from The Grand website

Mr. Men & Little Miss on stage

Your favourite Mr.Men and Little Miss characters are brought to life in this hilarious live stage show coming to the Winter Gardens Blackpool.

The four performances will take place at 11am and 2pm each day on April 4 and April 5, 2020.

Tickets for the show starting from £10 can be purchased from the Winter Gardens website

Holes

This hit production is a thrilling and off-beat comedy adventure and is perfect for adults and children aged 8 and up.

The off-beat comedy is set to run from May 5 until May 9, 2020 at Blackpool's Grand Theatre.

Tickets for show starting from £13.50 can be purchased from The Grand website

Breakin' Convention

The show featuring performances from internationally celebrated poppers, lockers, b-boys and b-girls, including South Korea’s acclaimed Jinjo Crew, France’s Géométrie Variable and the UK’s own Spoken Movement is set to his The Grand stage this May.

The show is set to take place on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 7.30pm.

Tickets for show starting from £9.50 can be purchased from The Grand website

The Tiger Who Came to Tea

Also in May, The Grand welcomes the Olivier Award nominated The Tiger Who Came to Tea.

The stunning stage adaptation of the classic tale is packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos.

There are two performances a day, at 1.30pm and 4.30pm for this production, which is suitable for children aged three and above.

Tickets for show starting from £9.50 can be purchased from The Grand website

Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever

The new show, called Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever, is set to a stop off at Blackpool's Grand Theatre during next year's UK tour.

Tickets are available now, but fans will have to wait until June 13 & 14 2020 for the the show to arrive, when there will be six performances over the two days.

Ticket start from £18.50, more details and ticket information can be found on The Grand website

In The Night Garden Live

Children's favourite In The Night Garden is bringing its live show to The Grand next July.

Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, MakkaPakka and friends will be magically brought to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets, and enchanting music.

At just under and hour long the four showings are perfect for your little ones.

Tickets for Saturday, July 4 and Sunday, July 5, 2020 start at £18, with £2 concession for children.

Full details can be found on The Grand website

Doctor Dolittle

From books, to major movies, this classic children's tale has been adapted for the stage.

The musical featuring animal puppets & award winning songs, is set to arrive in Blackpool's The Grand on July 9, 2020.

Tickets for the show which will run until July 12, 2020 are priced from £21.

More details can be found on the Winter Gardens website