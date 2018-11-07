Things to do (Nov 10 - 17)

A great mix of events are happening across Lancashire over the coming days. Take your pick:

PAID: Stargazing at the Tower, Hoghton, Sunday, November 11

Wonder and marvel at the stars of the night sky in the historic surroundings of Hoghton Tower. A lecture will be given in by Professor Donald Kurtz, senior lecturer at the University of Central Lancashire, who specialises in Asteroseismology. There is also a demonstration of the Stellarium software by Dr. Mark Norris. Visitors will then be able to do some stargazing of their own and visit the exhibition held by the Preston & District Astronomical Society. Site open at 5pm and lecture begins at 6pm. Tickets are £32 - book at https://hoghtontower.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/14076

PAID: La Tragédie de Carmen, Lancaster, Saturday, November 10

Head to Lancaster Brewery for Pop-Up Opera’s La Tragédie de Carmen, an intense tragedy brought to them when Peter Brook reimagined Bizet’s famed Carmen. Directed by John Wilkie and set at the end of the Spanish Civil War, this psychological drama brings you Don José’s unhinged love and jealousy and their dark repercussions through a series of his tormented flashbacks. Curtain up is 7.30pm. Tickets are £25. Call 01524 848537 to book or visit https://www.lancasterbrewery.co.uk/

PAID: Lancashire Remembers, Preston, Saturday, November 10

November 2018 marks the Centenary of the end of the Great War. To commemorate this unique event, the East Lancashire Concert Band (the original PALS band in 1914), along with friends from around the North West, will perform a grand Concert of Remembrance. In aid of the Royal British Legion and supported by BBC Radio Lancashire, the concert will feature bands, pipers, choirs and solo artists and will include a Service of Remembrance. Held at Preston Guild Hall from 7pm. All tickets are £12.50 (inc. booking fee).

PAID: Nicktoons Christmas Grotto, Blackpool, until Monday, December 24

The special Grotto provides a unique opportunity for children to meet with their favourite Nicktoons characters, including SpongeBob SquarePants and of course the Ninja Turtles in addition to the man himself, Father Christmas. As well as a magical meeting with Santa Claus, Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s grotto has plenty for all of the family to enjoy. Tickets are £15.99 online in advance or £17.99 on the day. To book visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com

FREE: Military Memorabilia Day, Preston, Saturday, November 10

Take your own or relatives military memorabilia for experts to identify and explain. Medals and photos very welcome. There will be no valuations available. It’s at Lancashire Infantary Museum at Fulwood Barracks from 11am until 3pm. Light refreshments (tea, coffee, cakes) for a small donation. Free parking is also available. Photo ID needed for entry to Fulwood Barracks -photo driving licence ideal. For more information visit http://www.lancashireinfantrymuseum.org.uk/ or call 01772 260584.

PAID: One Man Shoe, Preston, Saturday, November 10

When the headline act fails to show up, Jango, a bumbling theatre caretaker, is suddenly thrust into the limelight and embarks on a hilarious journey of highly crafted and heartfelt silent comedy, magically realising his dream of transforming into a star. One Man Shoe is a delightful, dynamic and uplifting show for families, performed by Jango Starr. Suitable for all ages over five. Tickets are £8 adults; £6 children; £22 family ticket. Call into Ingol Library or email: ingol.library@lancashire.gov.uk

PAID: Santa’s Post Box, Preston, from Saturday, November 10 until Sunday, December 16

Write your letter to Santa at Brockholes Nature Reserve before heading off on a winter walk to Santa’s Post Box. Letter packs include a letter template and envelope, a Brockholes Pencil, full instructions and a trail map to help you find the special North Pole Stamp and Santa’s Post Box plus a voucher for a hot chocolate on your return. Letter packs are £5 online (available until 11.45pm the day before) or £6 on the day. Santa will reply to your letter (they’ve checked!). Open from 10am until 1.30pm daily. Car parking charges apply.

FREE: The Guns Fell Silent..., Blackpool, from Thursday, November 8 to Sunday, November 11

A commemoration of the Armistice centenary to be held at St Stephen on the Cliffs. Open daily from 11am for Armistice or Peach - A critical view of November 1918. On Thursday there’s an illustrated talk by military historian Eric Grove at 7.30pm and on Friday a viewing of the film Journeys End at 7.30pm. On Sunday a Service of Thanksgiving will be held at 3.30pm. Expect a moving commemoration of those who sacrificed so much in the Great War. Call 01253 353894 for more.

FREE: Tours with Witch Janey, Samlesbury, Sunday, November 11

You may have heard of the Pendle witches, but the Samlesbury witches committed terrible deeds and got away with their crimes... Samlesbury Hall’s very own wickedly witty witch Janey Southworth will take you on a guided tour through the Hall and bring the past back to life – great fun for all the family. Tours begin in the Great Hall at 11am and 2pm. If you enjoy your visit, there are several donation boxes and your contribution goes towards the upkeep and preservation of the hall.

PAID: Hits From Broadway, Blackpool, Sunday, November 11

An amazing concert featuring stunning songs from all your favourite musicals, in the beautiful setting of The Paradise Room at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Enjoy some of your favourite tunes from a selection of these classic musicals: Chicago, The Greatest Showman, Wicked, Matilda, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, Mary Poppins, Miss Saigon and Les Miserables. Curtain up is 7.30pm and tickets are £14 adults; £12 children (under 16s). Visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com to book your tickets.

PAID: Dirty Dancing, Preston, from Tuesday, November 13 until Saturday, November 17

Full of passion and romance, heart-pounding music and sensational dancing, the classic story of Baby and Johnny, and featuring the hit songs Hungry Eyes, Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me? and the heart-stopping (I’ve Had), The Time Of My Life, is hitting the road again by popular demand. Catch Dirty Dancing at Preston Guild Hall from next Tuesday to Saturday. Curtain up times vary, check online for full details. Tickets are priced £41.50, £46.50 and £56.50. Book online at https://prestonguildhall.co.uk/shows/dirty-dancing/ or call the box office on 01772 80 44 44.

FREE: Gingerbread Masterclass, Lytham St Annes, Saturday, November 10

Booths in Lytham St Annes will be joined by the Boho Baker on Saturday, who will be holding a step-by-step guide on how to create the perfect gingerbread house. She will teach you the tools and techniques needed to craft the perfect gingerbread house. This event is free to attend and there will be two demonstrations - at 11am and 12.30pm.

FREE: Remembrance Sunday in Preston, Preston, Sunday, November 11

On Sunday, Preston will unite in commemorating Remembrance Sunday with a parade and service at the Cenotaph. This year’s service has even more significance as we mark the Centenary of the end of World War I. At 10.40am - the parade departs from the Preston Market canopies at Earl Street, along Lancaster Road, Church Street, Cheapside then onto the Flag Market. At 11am a two minute silence will be held. Then at 11.02am the Service of Remembrance begins. The parade will be led by the Lancastrian Brigade Corps of Drums along with the Brindle Band.

PAID: Horrible Histories, Preston, Wednesday, November 14 to Saturday, November 17

We all want to meet people from history. The trouble is everyone is dead! So it’s time to prepare yourselves for two shows with Horrible Histories live on stage at Preston Guild Hall. Using actors and ground-breaking 3D special effects, these shows are guaranteed to thrill you and your children. Catch Awful Egyptians and Terrible Tudors from Wednesday to Saturday. Visit https://prestonguildhall.co.uk/shows/horrible-histories-awful-egyptians/ to book.

PAID: Wildlife Watch Group, Preston, Sunday, November 11

Head to Cuerden Valley Park in Leyland on Sunday for the Wildlife Watch Group, which is nature related fun activities for children aged eight to 13. Admission is £2. In this session children will be using natural dyes to make poppies. Meet at the Barn. The event runs from 2pm until 4pm. For more information visit http://cuerdenvalleypark.org/event-list/

