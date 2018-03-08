Things to do (March 10 to 13)

Take your pick from these fantastic events happening over the coming days.

PAID: May Contain Food, May Contain You, Whitechapel, Saturday, March 10

Alex Grainger will be performing for Preston Cecilian Choral Society

May Contain Food, May Contain You encourages audiences to think about the sensory, cultural and social implications of food. Sat around themed circular tables, the audience will be served a playful performance, accompanied by songs by acclaimed composer and published home cook Orlando Gough. Audiences are invited to join in by bringing and sharing homemade dishes and locally sourced or homegrown food for table picnics. It’s a Whitechapel Village Hall, Goosnargh from 7,30pm. Book at 01995 640504.

PAID: Gin Festival Blackpool 2018, Blackpool, Sunday, March 11

The UK’s biggest and best gin festival is making a visit to the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool and they are bringing an enormous variety of different gins with them. As well as the opportunity to try a huge variety of gins from all over the world, (including exclusive gins you won’t see anywhere else) there will be live music, great food and a gin cocktail bar. There will also be gin masterclasses. The only session available for the festival is on Sunday, 12.30pm until 5pm. Tickets are £10, to book visit www.ginfestival.com

PAID: Messy Gallery: Paint Playground, Lancaster, Saturday, March 10

Join the Great BTH Knit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Join artist David Hulston to explore mark-making and colour-mixing using paint – but with no paintbrushes. This workshop is an opportunity for children to create with paint - wear appropriate clothing. Most suitable for children aged up to five years old. It’s in The Playroom, in the Peter Scott Gallery at Lancaster University. There are two sessions, one from 10am until 10.45am and then one from 11.15am until 12pm. Admission is £2.50 adults; £3.50 children).

PAID: Towneley Park Daffodil Dash, Burnley, Saturday, March 10

Celebrating everything spring, this is the Daffodil Dash is a family fun walk/treasure hunt around Towneley Park. Organised by Carers Link Lancashire, all proceeds will go to support unpaid carers in East Lancashire. There’s also a chance to meet their very own daffodil character. A perfect day out for all the family. Suitable footwear is recommended. Admission is £3 per child (includes a small gift). Runs from 11am until 1pm. For more information call Carers Link Lancashire on 01254 387444.

PAID: Stanah Squirrels Wildlife Watch Group, Thornton, Saturday, March 10

There's a Charity Gin Launch in Chorley

This is an environmental/wildlife group for children aged eight to 14 years, who meet on the second Saturday of the month (except August). They will take part in nature walks, wildlife surveys, practical work, but also have lots of fun. The theme for this month is Spring in Your Step. It runs from 10am until 12.30pm at Wyre Estuary Country Park in Thornton. Admission is £1. Booking is essential and parental consent forms are required. For further details telephone 07989 579351.

FREE: International Women’s Day, Blackpool, Saturday, March 10

Sponsored by Blackpool & Fylde College, this free family event brings the community together to support gender equality. There will be lots of entertainment on offer, including local celebrity Anne Nolan, Chloe Rose Moyles, Skool of Street and Zumba classes. There will also be 50 stalls, interactive activities and demonstration tables. It runs from 11am until 3pm in the Pavillion Theatre & Horseshoe at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens. For more information visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events

PAID: Family Music Day - Workshops & Concert, Preston, Sunday, March 11

A fun filled, interactive afternoon of musical activities and an exciting concert that will take you on an adventure across the sea - and it’s all happening at Preston’s Guild Hall. Discover different instrument workshops, explore the ‘petting zoo’ getting up close to different instruments and listen to the full orchestra play some exhilarating music. Workshops from 11.30am; concert at 2pm. Ticket prices vary. For more information visit https://prestonguildhall.co.uk/shows/family-music-day-adventures-at-sea/ or call 01772 804444.

PAID: Nature Mums Trail, Preston, Sunday, March 11

Explore Brockholes Nature Reserve to find out more about their wildlife mums that are busy looking after their families there. There is a Mother’s Day treat for those completely the trail. Admission is just £3 per trail pack and includes a Brockholes pencil and a chocolate treat on completion. There is no booking needed for this event, simply drop by and purchase your map pack. Normal parking charges also apply at the reserve, which is open from 10am until 3pm. Suitable footwear and clothing essential.

FREE: Galloway’s Society for the Blind 150th Birthday Party, Preston, Saturday, March 10

Galloway’s Society for the Blind are gearing up for their 150th birthday party which is taking place at Howick House, Liverpool Road in Penwortham between 11am and 4pm. The day promises to be a fun-filled day and will host a range of activities for the whole family to enjoy, including bouncy castles, a barbecue, a variety of stalls, games, face-painting and much, much more. For more information on the birthday party or the society, call them on 01772 744148.

PAID: Ghost Hunt at Moor Park High School, Preston, Saturday, March 10

Sixth Sense Ghost Hunters will be undertaking the first ever paranormal investigation at this venue. Moor Park High School has lots of history and includes some very frightening buildings, with lots of sightings. Tickets are £30 per person and refreshments are included. Event starts at 8pm and will go on until late. Ghost hunts are only suitable for ages 18 and over. For further details contact Ian on 07491 111281 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ianwoodssgh/

PAID: Charity Gin Launch, Chorley, Saturday, March 10

Copa Fizz at Brindle Distillery are launching a limited run Gin under their own name to raise funds for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation. The limited edition Gin bottles will be available to purchase on Saturday evening, as well as buy it by the glass. Held in the Cuckoo’s Nest Bar at the distillery, there will be two female vocalists to entertain and the Travelling Pizza Company will be cooking delicious wood fired pizzas available to buy also. It runs from 7pm untill 11pm. For more information on Copa Fizz visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/copafizz/

PAID: Preston Cecilian Choral Society, Preston, Saturday, March 10

Preston Cecilian Choral Society are in action tomorrow night when they will be performing Dvorak’s Stabat Mater. The concert will feature several soloists - Aimee Presswood (soprano), Amy Shaw (mezzo-soprano), Alex Grainger (tenor - pictured) and Arthur Bruce (baritone). It’s at Preston’s Minster church at 7.30pm. Tickets £12, concessions £10.

FREE: The Great BTH Knit, Blackpool, Monday, March 12

Join Ginette and Debra to make some poppies for the WW1 Centenary art installation planned at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in November 2018. For this installation 30,000 poppies are needed to remember those who were killed and injured in the First World War. These can be knitted or crocheted, whatever your preference. All wool and lunch will be provided by Unison. Go along for a natter and make new friends too. Meet at the far end of the Restaurant, behind the coffee counter on Monday, between 11.30am and 3pm. Email jane.eyre@bfwhospitals.nhs.uk for more information.

FREE: Great Eccleston Health Walk, Great Eccleston, Tuesday, March 13

On Tuesday why not head to Great Eccleston for a pleasant walk through the village and along the River Wyre. This is one of the more advanced walks, including stiles. These regular walks are designed to help you get fit, stay fit and keep healthy. Walking shoes will be required for this walk. Meet at Great Eccleston Village Centre for a prompt 2pm start. The walk is expected to take about one hour and is free to join. For more details call 01995 602125.

PAID: Ribble Valley Music Festival, various venues, from Saturday, March 10

The Ribble Valley Music Festival is a major event with a reputation for high standards. It takes place from spring to autumn with concerts of various music styles at venues including Whalley Abbey and churches in beautiful locations around the Ribble Valley. It starts tomorrow with the Milnrow Band at Clitheroe. For more details call 01254 384893.