Things to do in Lancashire (Feb 8 - 13, 2019)

There's lots of great events to try out over the coming days:

PAID: Hotel Paradiso, Lancaster, Friday, February 8 and Saturday, February 9

See Hotel Paradiso in Lancaster

Thrillingly spectacular circus skills blend seamlessly with physical comedy, clowning, juggling, theatrical storytelling and slapstick in this colourful, loud and funny show from Lost in Translation. Daring, heart-stoppingly virtuosic aerial skills, stunning floor acrobatics and juggling combine with laugh out loud clowning and physical comedy to deliver thrills, gasps, laughs and drama, plenty for both adults and children to enjoy. Presented at The Nuffield Theatre in Lancaster. Call 01524 594151 for further details and booking.

PAID: Murder She Didn’t Write, Darwen, Saturday, February 9

A classic murder mystery is created on the spot in this ingenious and hilarious show from Bristol Improv Theatre’s resident company. You become Agatha Christie in this improvised comedy as each night an original murder mystery play is created based entirely on audience suggestions. So take up your magnifying glasses and deerstalkers for a never-seen-before (and never-to-be-seen-again) evening of murder, mayhem and making it up on the spot. It’s at Darwen Library Theatre. Call 0844 847 1664 to book.

PAID: The Highway Rat - Party & Storytime, Oswaldtwistle, Saturday, February 9

Faustus bring their Cotton Mills tour to Helmshore Mills Textile Museum

Head to Oswaldtwistle Civic Arts Centre for a fun afternoon suitable for children around three to seven years. It’s an hour-long party with themed crafts, activities and games, and the story brought to life in an interactive and engaging performance. You can even meet the characters after the show. Tickets £7.50 for children and £3.50 for adults.Note: Due to a staff member with a severe airborne allergy to strawberry, products containing strawberry are not permitted into the venue.

PAID: Lancaster and Morecambe Gin Festival, Morecambe, Saturday, February 9

Explore lots and lots of gins to try at Aspect Bar & Bistro on Marine Road Central in Morecambe. A day of gin related fun and master-classes where you can experiment with tonics and garnishes. The Ginfest starts at 12pm and continues until late. Full day tickets, costing £8.50, are available now. Call 01524 416404 to book and avoid disappointment. And for more information about the event visit https://www.bfhotels.com/aspect-cocktail-bar-bistro/

FREE: Your Memories of Ribbleton, Preston, Saturday, February 9

Celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Pig at Preston's Guild Hall

Ribbleton Library would love to hear your memories and stories of Ribbleton to help them create an exhibition. How has the area changed? What was it like growing up here? Do you have stories to share about the streets, shops, schools or library? Join their free get-together hosted by the Friends of Ribbleton Library. And please take along any old photographs you may have. Tea, coffee and biscuits provided. Runs from 11am until 1pm at the library on Ribbleton Hall Drive. No advanced booking required.

FREE: Dr Jekyll’s Study: Science and Medicine in the 19th Century, Southport, from Saturday, February 9 until Saturday, May 25

This exhibition is set in a Victorian doctor’s study, complete with real surgical instruments and medical equipment from the period, and exhibits to test if visitors have the steady hand and nerve needed by a surgeon of that era. It allows visitors to explore the connections between 19th Century medicine and the literary works that it influenced. It’s at The Atkinson Gallery in Southport, and is open daily from 10am until 4pm.

PAID: Spring Wedding Fair, Blackpool, Sunday, February 10

Enjoy a tour of Blackpool's Winter Gardens

If you are getting married and planning your big day, you won’t want to miss the Wedding Fair & Bridal Show at The Village Hotel, East Park Drive in Blackpool. To help ensure your wedding day dreams come true The Blackpool Gazette team has brought together a unique mix of local leading wedding experts to help you make those important decisions. Open from 11am until 3pm with a catwalk show at 1.30pm. All Brides will receive a free goody bag and a copy of the latest ‘Lancashire Weddings’ magazine. Call 01253 361893 for more details.

PAID: The Lego Movie Days, Manchester, from Saturday, February 9 until Sunday, April 28

Fans of Emmet, Wyldstyle, MetalBeard, Unikitty and Benny can rejoice. The Legoland Discovery Centre is celebrating the long-awaited The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part with a movie-themed event. After guests rush to watch the sequel to the first blockbuster, they can go to Legoland Discovery Centre, and join Emmet, Wyldstyle and the gang with exclusive building activities, out-of-this-world character experiences, interactive photo opportunities and more. It’s going to be awesome!

PAID: Valenterror, Claton-le-Dale, Friday, February 8 and Saturday, February 9

Celebrate the season of love as Scare Kingdom’s annual Valentine’s scare festival Valenterror returns once again, combining live scareactors and special effects to really get your heart pumping. Scare Kingdom Scream Park is located at Mrs Dowson’s Farm Park, minutes from the M6 junction 31 on the A59 near Preston and Blackburn. Book your Valentines celebration at Scare Kingdom Scream Park online in advance for best value tickets at www.scarekingdom.com/valentines

FREE: Chinese New Year, Preston, Saturday, February 9

Catch a showing of Queens of Syria in Lancaster

The Harris Museum and the Confucius Institute have a fantastic selection of events for all ages for Chinese New Year 2019. The fun-packed day has plenty exciting things to see and do for all the family. Lion dancers will be on Preston Flag Market at 11am (or inside The Harris if the weather is bad), followed by Preston People’s Choir at 1pm. There will also be the opportunity to handle Chinese porcelain and antique coins. Runs from 11am until 3.30pm inside and outside of the Preston museum.

PAID: Faustus, Rossendale, Wednesday, February 13

English folk band Faustus bring their second UK ‘Cotton Lords’ Tour to the historic Helmshore Mills Textile Museum, during which they will be presenting their brand new EP of tracks from the ongoing Cotton Famine Poetry project. For the last few months Faustus have been sifting through publications and journals of the 19th Century Lancashire Cotton Famine period, as part of a project based at the University of Exeter to archive, preserve, and rehabilitate the poetry of this distressing chapter of working-class history. It’s on Wednesday from 7.30pm. Call 01706 226459 to book.

PAID: Chinese New Year, Preston, Tuesday, February 12

Head to Preston Guild Hall on Tuesday for an amazing celebration of Chinese New Year, presented by UCLan Confucius Institute, with the incredible performing talents of the internationally-renowned Shanghai Theatre Academy. Expect an amazing mix of dance, theatre and music. Starts at 12pm. Tickets from £11.

PAID: Winter Gardens Tour, Blackpool, Tuesday, February 12

The knowledgeable and experienced guides of Blackpool’s Winter Gardens have many years’ experience at the venue and can offer a unique insight to the fascinating building. These tours are one of the best ways to relive the history of the venue and visit backstage areas not often open to the public. The 11am tour will introduce you to the fascinating history and beautiful architecture housed within this world-famous place. The 2pm tour will give you the chance to explore and learn the extensive history the building beholds. Tours take place on Tuesday. Tickets are £10.

PAID: Queens of Syria, Lancaster, Tuesday, February 12

Directed by Yasmin Fedda, this film tells the story of fifty women from Syria, all forced into exile in Jordan, who came together to create and perform their own version of the Trojan Women, the Greek tragedy about the plight of women in war. A cross-cultural connection across millennia was found. Queens of Syria is being shown in the Peter Scott Gallery at Lancaster University on Tuesday. Starts at 6pm. Tickets are £5, with concessions at £3.

PAID: Circus of Horrors, Preston, Monday, February 11

After taking to the road over 22 years ago and touring all over the world, the phenomenon of Circus Of Horrors returns with its latest brand new incarnation. Do you dare enter The Psycho Asylum? The spectacular features an amazing amalgamation of bizarre and fantastic circus acts. At Preston Guild Hall on Monday. Call 01772 804444 to book.