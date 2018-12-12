These are 14 Blackpool pubs that have called time Many tap room regulars will have fond memories of these establishments. We take a look at 14 pubs you use to frequent back when your local was local. 1. Gillespies Located at 89 Topping Street the pub was tken over by Ma Kelly's and is now Champs Sports Bar. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Galleon Located on Adelaide Street it shut it's doors in 2005 after 50 years of serving. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Oxford Located in Oxford Square the pub was demolished in 2015, an Aldi store was built on the site. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. The Grosvenor It was located on the corner of Cookson Street in the late 1800's. It was demolished in 2007 to make way for a carpark. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4