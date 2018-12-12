These are 13 Blackpool pubs that have called time
Many tap room regulars will have fond memories of these establishments.
We take a look back at 13 Blackpool pubs from back when your local was local.
1. Gillespies
Located in Topping Street the pub was taken over by Ma Kelly's and is now Champs Sports Bar.
2. Galleon
Located in Adelaide Street it shut its doors in 2005 after 50 years of serving.
3. Oxford
Located in Oxford Square the pub was demolished in 2015
4. The Grosvenor
Located on the corner of Cookson Street in the late 1800's. It was demolished in 2007.
