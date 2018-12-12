Many tap room regulars will have fond memories of these establishments.

These are 13 Blackpool pubs that have called time

We take a look back at 13 Blackpool pubs from back when your local was local.

Located in Topping Street the pub was taken over by Ma Kelly's and is now Champs Sports Bar.

1. Gillespies

Located in Adelaide Street it shut its doors in 2005 after 50 years of serving.

2. Galleon

Located in Oxford Square the pub was demolished in 2015

3. Oxford

Located on the corner of Cookson Street in the late 1800's. It was demolished in 2007.

4. The Grosvenor

