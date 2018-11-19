Wizard of Oz: See Dorothy and Toto in the trailer release of this year's Blackpool Opera House Christmas show

The excitement is building for fans of the much-loved tale the Wizard of Oz, the special Christmas show at the Blackpool Opera House. Now for the first time we can watch Dorothy as she prepares to follow the Yellow Brick Road!

Former X-Factor star Holly Tandy is taking on the lead role and in a special trailer by the show’s producers we see Holly in character (and cuddling a rather cute Toto the dog).

Holly Tandy as Dorothy in the Blackpool Opera House production of Wizard of Oz

As the famous music from the production plays in the background, the voiceover begins “.... welcome to Kansas the home of Dorothy Gale, a young girl who dreams of escaping to a land somewhere over the rainbow … this Christmas follow Dorothy on an unforgettable adventure …”

A tornado whips around, Dorothy and Toto take shelter and the Tin Man reaches out a helping hand from the land of Oz.

Dorothy finally says: “Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”

This highly-acclaimed adaptation from The Royal Shakespeare Company is produced by the award- winning Selladoor Family, (producers of Madagascar, Peter Pan, Seussical). Cast members also include Kelvin Fletcher (Tin Man) Scott Gallagher as the Cowardly Lion and the Search for Toto winners Teddy and Pascha sharing the role of Dorothy’s little dog.

Wizard of Oz is performed from December 7-30 and find tickets details, from £12.50 at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

You can follow the latest updates from @WonderfulWOZ on Twitter.