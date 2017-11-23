WIN a family ticket to the Liverpool International Horse Show!

The countdown begins! The Liverpool International Horse Show is back for a third year, running from Friday 29th to Sunday 31st December at The Echo Arena.



We’re giving you the opportunity to WIN a family ticket for the New Year’s Eve afternoon performance of the show!

The show will feature some of the world’s finest riders, including Olympians and global sports stars, who will compete for the ultimate Hope Valley Liverpool International Grand Prix trophy. Not just for horse enthusiasts, the New Year’s Eve afternoon performance promises to wow the crowd with a unique host of family entertainment, from the much-anticipated ‘Luminoso’, a unique horse stunt performance, to knuckle-biting Arenacross Freestyle bike displays and live music from Rick Parfitt Jnr.

Ticket holders will also have access to the ‘bigger and better’ luxury shopping village from 9am each day, which features an extensive range of products and gifts; from high-end equestrian outlets and exclusive fashion retailers, to unusual giftware and beautiful items for the home.

Family tickets start at £12.37 plus fees. Guests can also opt for a shared VIP box or an exclusive VIP box, which can privately accommodate ten to twelve guests, perfect for families or groups. Prices start from £195 incl. VAT per person.

Visit www.liverpoolhorseshow.com to find out more.

Arenacross Freestyle bike display

HOW TO ENTER:

To have the chance to win, simply answer this question:

Q: At which venue is the Liverpool International Horse Show taking place?

Email your answer, with Horse in the subject field, to competitions@lep.co.uk, adding your name, address and telephone number. Closing date for entries is Thursday December 7. Standard Johnston Press competition rules apply.