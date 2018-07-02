Triple bill of pantos - what a carry on!

Classic pantomime combines with a naughty Carry On spirit with a series of shows at North Pier Theatre.

A trio of shows will run this summer at the iconic venue, with Pantoland’s ever-popular princess Cinderella rubbing shoulders with two different takes on the story of Dick Whittington - the young man who heads to London hoping to find the streets paved with gold.

Chris DBray joins this summers Panto At The Pier cast

Gerry Graham Pantos And Productions are staging Cinderella on Wednesday afternoons and evenings, Dick Whittington on Thursday afternoons and an over 18s special version of the same tale called Carry On Whittington, The Confessions Of A Country Boy on Thursday nights.

Co-producer, and Ugly Sister and Captain Pigseye, Stuart Lake said: “We’ve been doing pantos since 1997, but this is our first time in Blackpool.

“Cinderella and Dick Whittington a true, traditional pantomimes for all the family, while Carry On Dick is strictly adults only; very, very cheeky but not blue.

“We’ve got mainly the same cast of performers appearing in all three of the shows - including some popular locals.”

Among the resort acts set to appear are the Tiffany Hotel’s Victoria Roberts, as Dandini and the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella plus Queen Rat, Mervyn Francis as the dame and popular drag act Chris D’Bray as the Fairy in Carry On Dick.

Also taking part will be a junior and senior troupe of dancers from the Nicky Figgins Centre Stage Academy.

Visit www.facebook.com/pantoonthepier to book.