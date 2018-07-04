Take a jump to the left to get tickets for new 2019 shows at the Opera House

Stage fans will be going insaaa-ayne for two new shows heading to the Opera House in 2019.

Cult musical The Rocky Horror Show will take up residence for a week from Monday, June 24, with Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert heading to town from Monday, October 21 - with tickets for both going on sale on Friday morning.

The Rocky Horror Show comes to Blackpool Opera House in June 2019

They join the previously announced tours of American Idiot, Dr Dolittle and Rock Of Ages in next year’s calendar at the Winter Gardens’ theatre.

A Winter Gardens Blackpool spokesperson said: “These are two fantastic announcements, adding to what’s set to become one of the most exciting years in the building’s history.

“An incredible line up of top shows and events along with the opening of the new Conference and Exhibition Centre. Within the coming weeks more new and exciting shows and events are set to be unveiled.”

Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, features timeless classics, including Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet and the pelvic-thrusting Time Warp.

The Rocky Horror Show sees two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet, whose car breaks down outside a creepy mansion where they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter for an adventure they’ll never forget.

And glittering musical Priscilla will mark Jason Donovan’s debut as a producer, following his acclaimed West End run and two UK tours starring in the show.

“Having spent years performing and always harbouring the desire to become more involved in the creative process, I am delighted to be joining Mark Goucher as producer on this wonderful show,” he said.

“Priscilla is a perfect vehicle to venture into the world of producing and bringing all my experience on the show seems the logical next step.

“Priscilla is such a wonderful Australian story about diversity. It is a modern musical with a great heart.”

The show features stunning costumes and a non-stop parade of disco classics including It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Love The Nightlife, Finally and many more.

Three friends hop aboard a battered old bus to put on the show of a lifetime in the outback, on a journey of self-discovery, sassiness and acceptance.

