Steve back for beaut of a panto next year

With the curtain only just raised on this year’s panto, Blackpool’s The Grand have already unveiled next year’s production.

And once more veteran panto star Steve Royle will be taking a starring role – for the 16th year - in the 2018 production of Beauty and the Beast.

Steve said: “It’s going to be a brand-new pantomime never done at The Grand before and I’ve got to say a huge favourite of my children… It’s going to be Beauty and The Beast.”

In Beauty and The Beast, Belle is dreaming of a happier life but finds herself transported to a cursed castle. Held imprisoned by a hideous beast.

The castle is full of magical characters placed under a spell by an evil enchantress.

Steve added: “Yes, I can confirm I will be returning for my 16th Year and I can’t wait.

“This is going to be fantastic and a great challenge.

“As for the cast, Yes, I do know who some of my fellow cast members will be… I’m afraid I just can’t say right now.

“It’s a fantastic line-up, and some big surprises.

“With such a new title, I’m very excited. I’m really looking forward to transforming into something quite special.”

Marketing manager Andrew Howard said: “We all so excited to be doing Beauty and The Beast next year, we’ve just launched this year’s Cinderella, and we’re already thinking about next year.

“A new show, new sets, new music this is going to be a very special year and we’re sure tickets will be in high-demand.

“The pantomime season is something everyone loves at The Grand, we always have a stellar line-up we’ll be hoping to break more records.

“We’re delighted to announce Steve Royle will be sharing yet another magical Christmas with us, he’s one of the family. Putting on the panto is an incredibly rewarding experience seeing the magic it brings to so many children at Christmas time.”

‘The Grand aims to be the theatre of choice for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre and to offer opportunities to enjoy, participate and learn through the arts.

This year we launched our very special Magic & Sparkle tickets!

We like our customers to think in these hard times of others that might not be as fortunate as themselves and how much of an experience they would be giving if they purchased one extra pantomime ticket at a very special rate.

The theatre will then donate these Magic & Sparkle tickets to organisations and community groups who really need a special treat at Christmas.

We’ve made it easy to do whether you’re booking in person at the Box Office, or by calling 01253 290190. Just ask or look out for the Magic & Sparkle ticket add-on.’

Blackpool audiences are guaranteed another year of spectacular sets, dazzling costumes and side-splitting comedy. Book your seats today to see Blackpool’s must-see Christmas show in 2018.

Beauty and The Beast is presented by Martin Dodd for UK Productions whom have been presenting the Christmas pantomime at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre since 1996.

Other productions presented at The Grand by UK Productions include; Legally Blonde the Musical, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast The Musical, The Kite Runner, 42nd Street, South Pacific, Carousel, Fiddler on the Roof, Oklahoma!, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Anything Goes.

This year celebrates an incredible 21 years of The Grand and UK Productions working together. This year’s Cinderella is to commemorate the first production they did together, Cinderella with Roy Walker and Jenny Powell.

Cinderella plays at Blackpool Grand Theatre from Tuesday, 5 December to the Sunday, 7 January 2018.

Beauty and The Beast is on sale now, and plays from Friday, 7 December 2018 to Sunday, 6 January 2019.

Tickets are available from blackpoolgrand.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01253 290190.