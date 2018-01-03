Step back in time to join Teddy and Josie in fresh musical

A rock ‘n’ roll revival is to take over at The Lowry theatre.

Teddy is a new musical, decribed as ‘the ultimate story of teenage rebellion and the birth of a new musical era.’

The show won the Off West End Awards best new musical title in 2016 following its premiere at Southwark Playhouse in 2015.

A spokesman said: “Set in the aftermath of the Blitz against a backdrop of austerity, it tells the story of Teddy and Josie, all dressed up and ready to hit the streets of London for an unforgettable night out, no matter how dangerous the consequences.

“Music includes electrifying original songs plus well-known hits from the 1950s performed live by the on-stage band Johnny Valentine and the Broken Hearts.

“The critically acclaimed, 1950s rock ‘n’ roll musical reunites Tristan Bernays with director Eleanor Rhode and choreographer Tom Jackson Greaves, following the recent success of their hit production ‘Boudica’ at The Globe and ‘Frankenstein’ at The Watermill Theatre and Wilton’s Music Hall.”

First seen at the Southwark Playhouse in 2015, Teddy has music by Dougal Irvine with musical direction by Harrison White, set design by Max Dorey, lighting design by Christopher Nairne, sound design by Max Pappenheim, costume design by Holly Rose Henshaw and casting by Natalie Gallacher for Pippa Ailion Casting.

The show runs at The Lowry from Tuesday to Saturday, February 13 to 17.