REVIEW: Sister Act, Lowther Pavilion

This 70s-themed musical is quite different from the well-known film, but from the first sequin-filled number, the Sound of Musical Theatre Company set the standard for the rest of the show.

It is the story of nightclub singer Deloris Van Cartier being temporarily hidden in a convent.

While there, she teaches the nuns to sing with soul and they help her find hers.

Joe Appleton as both director and MD has worked extremely hard with this talented group to showcase their vocal ability and they are adept at the tricky discipline of using backing tracks successfully. The chorus numbers, in particular, were well rehearsed and all the harmonies could be heard.

Sarah Cosgrove’s choreography was well executed by the whole company and the simple but effective scenery and clever use of lighting between scenes kept the pace of the show.

Millie Quine’s icy Mother Superior thawed nicely and the supporting nuns, especially Megan Hill as the seemingly quiet Sister Mary Robert and Erin James as joyful Sister Mary-Patrick got into character.

Emilia Jurin is, however , the star of this show as Deloris, not just in the power of the big disco numbers, but also in her poignant rendition of Sister Act showing her full vocal ability.

A fabulous show.

Pauline Hardie