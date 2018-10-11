Phil's panto favourite is a timeless fairytale

At the strike of 12, panto stars surprised youngsters at Little Rascals Nursery with a special visit.

The cast of Cinderella, this year’s Charter Theatre pantomime, took time out from their preparations to meet children at the Red Scar nursery and talk about the production.

Jade Natalie as Cinderella and Carl Tracey as Prince Charming meet Little Rascals' own Cinders Matilda Bould

Playing Buttons, Fylde comedian Phil Walker - who writes and directs the Guild Hall’s festive special for a fourth year - introduced his co-stars Jade Natalie and Carl Tracey as Cinderella and Prince Charming, ugly sisters Jamie Morris and Tarot Joseph, Charlie Cairoli Jr as Baron Hardup, Canadian comedian Allyson June Smith as the Fairy Godmother and Cold Feet actor Jack Harper as Dandini.

“I’m really excited to be doing Cinderella,” Phil said. “It’s my personal favourite; it has everything and it’s a wonderful story.

“As Buttons I’m more involved in the story than usual, and get to do some real acting rather than just playing the fool.

“Cinderella is such a good story, they’re not usually any big special effects, but we have something spectacular planned and are introducing an effect which has never been seen before on stage - it’s going to be spectacular.”

Charlie Cairoli Jr will bring the humour

Jamie and Tarot starred in Blackpool Grand Theatre’s production of Cinderella last Christmas, and are thrilled to be staying local again this year. “It’s a bit of a luxury to be able to stay at home again and put a Christmas tree up,” Jamie said.

Phil signed up the double act up for the city show after seeing them in action at the Grand - and their nomination as ‘best uglies’ in the British Pantomime Awards.

Carl makes his return to the Charter Theatre, after playing Aladdin in last year’s pantomime.

“I’m looking forward to wearing more clothes and being able to eat as the Prince - I can’t wait to be back in Preston,” he said.

Jamie Morris and Tarot Joseph as the Ugly Sisters with Eilee Smith

“And it’s great to be working with Jade, who’s one of my best friends - she sang at my wedding earlier this year, so it’s a great way to round off a special year.”

Cinderella runs from December 6 to January 3. Book online now at www.prestonguildhall.co.uk.

Tickets on sale now.