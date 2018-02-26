Oh my God you guys... It's time to think pink for movie musical

Ex-EastEnders actress Rita Simons is among the stars heading the cast of a new tour of Legally Blonde The Musical which comes to Blackpool this spring.

Alongside former Coronation Street and Emmerdale star Bill Ward and Eurovision Song Contest 2017 entrant Lucie Jones, she’s set to impress Grand Theatre audiences from Monday to Saturday, April 9 to 14.

Bill Ward in Legally Blonde which comes to the Grand Theatre this spring

The musical is a spin-off from the 2001 hit film starring Reese Witherspoon, and see’s former X Factor finalist Lucie stepping into the hot pink stilettos of it-girl-turned-lawyer Elle Woods, with Rita - best known as former Walford resident Roxy Mitchell - as unlucky-in-love hairdresser Paulette Bonafonte, and Bill as the conniving Callaghan.

A spokesman said: “Legally Blonde The Musical is an all singing, all dancing romantic comedy, a fun-filled, feel-good pink fest.

“College sweetheart and homecoming queen Elle Woods, doesn’t take no for an answer.

“When her boyfriend dumps her for someone more serious, Elle puts down the credit card, hits the books and heads for Harvard Law School.

“Along the way, Elle proves that being true to yourself never goes out of style.”

On its launch, Legally Blonde was nominated for five Laurence Olivier Awards winning three including best new musical, and was nominated for with Whatsonstage Awards winning four including best musical.

* Legally Blonde, Grand Theatre, Blackpool, April 9 to 14. Call 01253 290190 to book.