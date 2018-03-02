New spring season is in full bloom for the Grand

Have your say

With 35 shows and more than 160 nights of entertainment in the new season at the Grand Theatre, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Here we select a few of the extra special highlights for the spring.

The Kite Runner tours following a hit West End run

MUSICALS:

· 20 th Century Boy, March 13 to 17, tells the story of Marc Bolan and his band T Rex, marking the 40th anniversary of his death.

· Son of a Preacher Man, March 20 to 24, features the greatest hits of Dusty Springfield and is directed by Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood.

· Legally Blonde, April 9 to 14.

A new telling of childrens classic Jungle Book

DRAMA:

· Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, March 27 to 31, starring Quadrophenia and EastEnders’ actor Phil Daniels in the gothic classic thriller.

· The Jungle Book, May 8 to 12, has been newly adapted for the stage, and is brought to life by the team behind Michael Morpurgo’s Running Wild.

· The Kite Runner, May 22 to 25, based on Khaled Hosseini’s international bestselling novel.

Dinosaur World Live

DANCE:

· Shakespeare’s Macbeth, April 17 and 18, is a new piece from the award-winning Mark Bruce Company.

· My First Ballet: Swan Lake, May 5 and 6, offers a narrator to help young audience follow the shortened version of this classic from English National Ballet

VARIETY:

· Dinosaur World Live, April 20 to 22, explore unchartered territories and meet astonishing pre-historic creatures.

· Rat Pack: Live From Las Vegas, April 26 to 28, takes you back in time to the golden days of Frank, Sammy and Dean.

· Islands In The Stream, May 2, celebrates Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.