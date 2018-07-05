Musical honouring those who went down with the Ship of Dreams

The first UK tour of the dramatic musical telling of the Titanic tragedy docks in Blackpool next week.

Titanic: The Musical brings to life the hopes and fears of those who set sail for a new life - but 1 ,517 of those on board lost their lives after the ship collided with an iceberg in the dead of night, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York.

Composer Maury Yeston is proud to have taken the real stories from passengers and crew aboard the historic ship, and to honour their memory in music.

“One of the things I wanted to show in Titanic is that it was a divisive world of class and structure where third class people would die in disproportional numbers and class division went down with that ship, ” he said.

“You lived, you died by what you were. The really important thing is to do honour to those who had dreams.

“They were aboard the ship of dreams’, designed to be its own lifeboat but it failed.”

Gazette reviewer David Upton saw the show earlier this year at The Lowry, and said: “You would also need to have a heart of riveted steel not to be moved by the farewell to loved ones, aboard too-few lifeboats, or the final roll-call to the drowned.

“Titanic the Musical skillfully manages its melodrama without ever becoming out and out mawkish.”

Titanic: The Musical runs at the Opera Hosue from Monday to Saturday, July 9 to 14.