Love is Grand at historic theatre

Blackpool's Grand Theatre is calling on locals to fall in love with a special 24-hour offer.

The venue is marking #LoveTheatreDay - an internet celebration of all things theatrical - with two for one tickets on selected shows.

There's more than 20 shows involved, including selected performances of this year's star-studded pantomime Cinderella.

Dramas such as thriller Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, a new adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s classic The Jungle Book, The Kite Runner and a new dance theatre adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth are all featured.

Music lovers are also well catered for, with next week's tribute shows Someone Like You: The Adele Songbook, Fastlove: A Tribute to George Michael, and Some Guys Have All The Luck, included as well as highlights from next year's programme such as Vampires Rock, ELO Again, Bowie Experience, and The Rat Pack: Live from Las Vegas.

And fans of musicals have the treat of Legally Blonde or Beyond the Barricade to pick from.

While more classical tastes are offered opera classics Madama Butterfly and La Traviata, as well as the festive feel-good outing the heart-warming Grand Christmas Concert – headlined by Poulton-le-Fylde Brass Band.

For the full list of shows visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk/LoveTheatreDay or ring our box office on 01253 290190 and use the promotion code THEATRE241.