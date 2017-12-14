Line-up confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing tour

Susan Calman, Davood Ghadami and Jonnie Peacock will be hitting the dancefloor again for the Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour 2018.

The former Strictly contestants will be joined by this year's finalists Gemma Atkinson, Alexandra Burke, Joe McFadden and Debbie McGee when the live show hits the road in January.

Comedian Calman and her dance partner Kevin Clifton, who were the ninth couple to be voted off the show, will reunite for the tour, along with Ghadmi and Nadia Bychkova and Paralympian Peacock and dancer Oti Mabuse, who also failed to reach the final.

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli have also been confirmed for the tour, although head judge Shirley Ballas is absent from the line-up.

Last year's Strictly champion Ore Oduba has already been confirmed as the host.

EastEnders star Ghadami, who was the 10th celebrity to be voted off the show, said he is excited to keep up the fitness regime that came as part of his Strictly experience.

He said: "The training has been stricter than my gym regime, so am excited to keep it up on the road and can't wait to perform in the huge arenas all over the country."

McGee, who is in the final along with dance partner Giovanni Pernice, agreed, saying: "I don't think I've ever been so fit in my life! This whole experience has been incredible and I can't wait to get my dancing shoes back on for the 2018 tour."

Actress and radio presenter Atkinson said that her dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec has "really put me through my paces over the last few months, physically, mentally and creatively," so she is "thrilled" to be continuing with him for the Strictly tour.

Singer Burke, who is partnered with Gorka Marquez, said: "I cannot wait to get out on tour and connect with all the Strictly fans in their home towns.

"This is an amazing opportunity to perform some of my favourite routines in all these huge arenas - what better way to start the new year?!"

Holby City actor McFadden said: "I honestly didn't think I'd make it past the first few weeks on Strictly, let alone get to go on the tour."

The TV star, who is paired with Katya Jones, added: It's going to be a wonderful experience, which I'm really looking forward to - particularly dancing in my hometown of Glasgow."

The Strictly tour will kick off at the Arena Birmingham on January 19 and will visit Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Belfast, Glasgow and Nottingham before coming to its conclusion at London's O2 Arena.

Tickets for Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour 2018 are on sale now.