Late change to plans for ladies musical shows

There’s been a last-minute extra show added for Menopause The Musical at the weekend.

Starring resort theatre star Maureen Nolan, alongside ex-EastEnders actress Cheryl Fergison, Casualty’s Rebecca Wheatley and Hilary O’Neil from ITV’s Copy Cats, the show makes its return to the Grand Theatre on Saturday.

And with the 7.30pm performance sold out, the venue has added an extra performance at 4.30pm.

A spokesman said: “This hysterical show packed full of one-liners about night sweats, hot flushes and memory loss is backed by an instantly recognisable soundtrack of innuendo-laden versions of 60s, 70s and 80s pop classics.

“An all-singing, all-dancing comedy set in a department store, where four women with seemingly nothing in common, meet by chance and make fun of their woeful lives experiencing ‘the Change’.

“They soon bond as they realise that the menopause is no longer ‘the silent passage’, but an unavoidable stage in every woman’s life.

“The show has played sold out-out tours across the world so call your girlfriends and book now for the ultimate girls night out.”

For over 16s. Call 01253 290190 to book.