Jump to the left... For sing-along screening of cult classic movie at the Blackpool Grand Theatre

Best known for its sing-along screenings of The Sound Of Music, this time there’s an altogether far less savoury sing-along in store.

Just in time for fright night celebrations, Sing-a-Long-a Rocky Horror Picture Show comes to the Grand Theatre, showcasing the camp cult classic movie.

A spokesman said: “Enjoy it like never before; with Sing-a-long-a Rocky Horror, you get on-screen lyrics and all the favourite sing-a-long-a features, and it’s never been so much fun.

“Your live host will lead you through a choral warm-up, judge the fancy dress competition and award prizes but it is you, the audience, who are the stars as you howl the night away.”

The 1975 film stars Tim Curry as Frank ‘n’ Furter, Susan Sarandon as Janet, Richard O’Brien as Riff Raff and Meatloaf as Eddie, and is billed as ‘the craziest, most action-packed, romantic, scary Transylvanian party of all time.’

“It’s packed full of terrific numbers including The Timewarp, Sweet Transvestite, There’s a Light, I’m Going Home, Whatever Happened To Saturday Night? and Science Fiction Double Feature,” the spokesman added. “Fancy dress is not obligatory but highly recommended.”

Other Sing-a-Long-a events include Abba, Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Annie, Fiddler On The Roof and Moulin Rouge.

Tickets cost £17.50 from the Grand Theatre, on 01253 290190. Age guidance 15-plus.