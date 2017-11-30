Joanna Lumley to hit the road in It's All About Me tour

Joanna Lumley's "fabulous" new tour is coming to Blackpool
It's All About Me, in which the actress will discuss adventures from her career and "recount some never heard before stories", kicks off in October next year.
The Ab Fab star, 71, said: "The thought of this tour... has completely taken over my waking hours.
"It's utterly thrilling to start planning the stories I can tell, and the rapture (and gratitude, to be fair) with which I shall greet the audiences.
"Nothing like this has come my way before, and I may have to be dragged off with a hook at the end of each show. Oh people! This is especially for you from me, with masses of love. I think it will be fabulous."
Lumley will be joined on stage by friend and producer Clive Tulloh, who will put questions from the audience to her.
The 30-date tour, which begins on 6 October at Belfast's Waterfront Hall, includes dates in Glasgow, Blackpool, Sheffield, Leeds, London and Brighton.
Joanna Lumley 2018 tour dates:
Sat 6 Oct – Waterfront, Belfast
Sun 7 Oct – Bord Gais, Dublin
Tue 9 Oct – Symphony Hall, Birmingham
Wed 10 Oct – Sage, Gateshead
Thu 11 Oct – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
Fri 12 Oct – EICC, Edinburgh
Sat 13 Oct – Opera House, Blackpool
Sun 14 Oct – Lowry, Manchester
Wed 17 Oct – New Theatre, Oxford
Thu 18 Oct – Hippodrome, Bristol
Fri 19 Oct – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
Sat 20 Oct – Millennium Centre, Cardiff
Sun 21 Oct – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
Mon 22 Oct – Regent Theatre, Ipswich
Wed 24 Oct – City Hall, Sheffield
Thu 25 Oct – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
Fri 26 Oct – First Direct Arena, Leeds
Sat 27 Oct – Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
Sun 28 Oct – Barbican, York
Mon 29 Oct – Palladium, London
Wed 31 Oct – Pavilions, Plymouth
Thu 1 Nov – Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry
Fri 2 Nov – Guildhall, Southampton
Sat 3 Nov – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth
Sun 4 Nov – Guildhall, Portsmouth
Tue 6 Nov – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
Wed 7 Nov – St Georges Hall, Blackburn
Thu 8 Nov – Brighton Dome, Brighton
Fri 9 Nov – Royal & Derngate, Northampton
Sat 10 Nov – Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury