It’s an ever-changing woman’s world in generational story

A new tour of award-winning family drama My Mother Said I Never Should comes to Blackpool.

The London Classic Theatre production charts four generations of women in one family, through their lives in the North West and London, from the 1920s to 1980s.

Carole Dance plays the eldest woman Doris, alongside Felicity Houlbrooke, Kathryn Ritchie and Connie Walker as Rosie, Jackie and Margaret in the tour which heads to the Grand Theatre from Tuesday, October 9 to Saturday, October 13.

The play by Charlotte Keatley is set in Manchester, Oldham and London and follows the family’s women through the social changes of the 20th century.

A spokesman said: “In 1940, Doris, a former teacher, encourages her nine-year-old daughter, Margaret, to mind her manners and practice the piano.

“In 1969, Margaret’s relationship with her own daughter is strained, as art student Jackie experiments with her new found sexual freedom. When Jackie becomes pregnant at 18 and has baby Rosie, a decision is made that will affect all their lives irrevocably.”

