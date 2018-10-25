It’d be a Tragedy to miss this tribute to disco at the Opera House

Have your say

Recreating the white-suited glory of John Travolta’s break-through role Tony Manero, Richard Winsor stars in Saturday Night Fever at the Opera House next week.

The role may well see this star returning to his dance roots - he’s a former principal dancer with the legendary Matthew Bourne company, and has starred in productions such as Swan Lake, Edward Scissorhands and The Car Man around the world.

But most audience members will likely recognise him from his three-plus years run in Casualty, as Caleb Knight, who was killed off in a dramatic knife fight plot last year.

Touring in Saturday Night Fever is his first major role in a musical.

The touring production is a new take on the classic 70s movie, staged by Bill Kenwright, and tells the story of Tony Manero and his road to dancing success.

A spokesman said: “Forty years since its famous UK cinema release, Saturday Night Fever is a reimagined and revitalised music and dance spectacular.

“The musical features the Bee Gees’ greatest hits including Stayin’ Alive, Night Fever and Tragedy as well as 70s favorites Boogie Shoes, Disco Inferno and for the first time will feature a group playing live on stage.”

The cast also features Kate Parr as love interest Stephanie, Owen Broughton as Gus, Michael Cortez as Joey, Raphael Pace as Bobbie C and Jared Thompson as Double Jay, and singing the classic soundtrack live on stage, Ed Handoll, Alistair Hill and Matt Faull as The Bee Gees.

Tickets cost from £20.50 from the Opera House.

* Saturday Night Fever, Opera House, Blackpiool, Tuesday, October 30 to Saturday, November 3. Various times