Fylde coast choir The Dream Team Singers to take part in wartime musical at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall

A local choir will guest star in a brand new musical – Keep the Home Fires Burning – which is touring the UK.

Held at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall from 7.30pm on Friday, it is part of commemorations to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The show will feature more than 30 songs from the era and will be performed for one night only – with Fylde coast choir The Dream Team Singers asked to appear alongside the professional performers to add a local touch.

The show’s creator and director, Alan Bowles, said: “We are thrilled that The Dream Team Singers are going to be appearing with us.

“They are an incredibly talented group of singers and we are having a lot of fun working together on some absolutely terrific music.

“As they tour the UK, it is really exciting to be able to offer local singers the chance to join them for this very unique Centenary Tour, and we hope that people will support them and the incredibly hard work they are putting into learning these beautiful, poignant songs.”

Based on real events, the show follows our young heroes on their brave quest through the trenches and battlefields of France, as well as the stories of the loyal loved ones they left behind.

It features a selection of the very best songs of the era: Some very well-known sing-a-long tunes such as It’s A Long Way to Tipperary, Pack Up Your Troubles and Oh What A Lovely War, as well as some of the more forgotten melodies of the time including the heartfelt and poignant Bells of St Marys and Roses of Picardy, not to forget the title song itself: Keep The Home Fires Burning!

A spokesman for Wyre Council said: “Together we will rediscover the events of this most challenging and tumultuous period of our history and the wonderful music that was forged within it, despite the circumstances and the horrors of war.

“The show is a celebration of the human spirit over

adversity, commemorating the resilience and bravery of the people involved and remembering the ultimate sacrifice that was given by so many.”

Tickets are on sale now at £18, or £10 each for concessions and groups.

Call the Box Office on 01253 887693 or go online to www.wyretheatres.co.uk