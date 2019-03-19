Frozen the musical is coming to the UK – here’s everything you need to know

Frozen the musical is heading to London's West End.

The stage adaptation of the animated movie has been a hit on Broadway.

Frozen the musical is coming to the UK

And a new production of the musical will reopen the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 2020.

The announcement comes as a sequel to the hit film - the story of Elsa and Anna and famous for songs like Let It Go and For The First Time In Forever - is in the works.

Jennifer Lee, who wrote and co-directed the film and penned the book for the musical, said: "We're so humbled by the continued support for Frozen - at its heart, a joyous story about love and sisterhood.

"We're very excited to share what we have created on stage with London and to see it come to life in that gorgeous theatre."

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 10: Jelani Alladin, Patti Murin, Greg Hildreth, and the cast of Frozen perform onstage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Frozen was the highest grossing animated film of all time and scooped two Oscars, including Best Animated Feature and Original Song for Let It Go.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, responsible for the music and lyrics, said: "The power of Frozen comes from the story of two strong, very real women saving their world by leaning in to their deep love for one another. Expanding this story has been an absolute joy.

"We went deeper and discovered several song moments that enrich the story in a new emotional and theatrical way."

Casting for the production, directed by Michael Grandage, has not yet been announced.

By Sherna Noah, Press Association Senior Entertainment Correspondent