Fantasmagorical musical to take flight in Blackpool

One of the Fylde's top amateur theatre company has won the rights to stage the musical version of the beloved family film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Celebrating 50 years since the release of the film, the stage musical of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has been released for a limited number of amateur companies across the UK.

And Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera Company have been lucky enough to secure the license to perform it at the Grand Theatre in September.

Based on the 1968 film version of Ian Fleming's children's book, and featuring an unforgettable score by the Sherman Brothers, who also penned Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is set to be a family-friendly blockbuster.

Chair of Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera Company Phil Chapman said: "When we were granted one of the very few licenses for the UK we jumped at it.

"It will be an honour for us as a company to perform some of the most iconic songs of our childhoods.

"Add to this performing in such a venue as Blackpool’s Grand, this is going to be an incredible feather in our cap. We hope you will join us, this is defiantly a great show for the family."

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is a 1968 British musical adventure fantasy film, directed by Ken Hughes and written by Roald Dahl and Hughes, loosely based on Ian Fleming's 1964 novel Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang: The Magical Car.

The film starred Dick Van Dyke and Sally Ann Howed, and was produced by Albert R. Broccoli, the regular co-producer of the James Bond series of films.

The show will run at the Grand from Tuesday to Saturday, September 25 to 29. Book online at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk or call 01253 290190.