Fame-ous trio get set to live forever!

Get ready to dance on a taxi cab, the star casting for musical Fame's 30th anniversary tour has been announced.

Mica Paris, one of the UK's most respected female vocal artists, will appear as Miss Sherman, joined by Hollyoaks' Theresa McQueen actress Jorgie Porter as ballet dancer Iris Kelly, and stage favourite Keith Jack.

Selladoor Productions are staging the new version, which will launch in Manchester on July 20 and heads to Blackpool Opera House from August 13 to 18.

Based on the 1980 phenomenal pop culture film, Fame - The Musical is the international smash-hit sensation following the lives of students at New York’s High School For The Performing Arts as they navigate their way through the highs and lows, the romances and the heartbreaks and the ultimate elation of life.

A 'bittersweet but uplifting triumph of a show', it works through the eternal issues of teenage and college years: Prejudice, identity, pride, literacy, sexuality, substance abuse and perseverance.

Mica Paris has enjoyed a 30-year music career, most recently recording a new single in honour of Ella Fitzgerald, as well as presenting shows such as BBC 1’s What Not To Wear, Gok Wan's Miss Naked Beauty for Channel 4 and ITV's CelebAir.

On stage, credits include Mama Morton in the UK number one tour of Chicago, as well as productions including Mama I Want To Sing, The Vagina Monologues and Sweet Lorraine in the West End and more recently Sylvia in the UK tour of Love Me Tender, based on the music of Elvis.

"The movie Fame was a big favourite of mine because it really was the first glimpse of what the beginning process of becoming a trained artist entailed - I’m so happy to be in the musical," she said.

The show will be Jorgie Porter's stage debut - and a return to her original love of ballet.

Away from Hollyoaks, where her award nominations include Best Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards and Best Newcomer at the British Soap Awards, she's played Miss Croft in BBC1’s acclaimed remake of Are You Being Served and was runner up in the seventh series of Dancing On Ice.

Jorgie said: "I am so excited to be making my stage debut playing Iris Kelly in Fame.

"The musical is one of my favourite ever films and I can't wait to open the show in Manchester, my home town.

"I've not had a chance to perform ballet for a long time, it's what I originally trained in - so I'm looking forward to getting my ballet shoes on."

Keith Jack is best known as the runner-up in BBC's Any Dream Will Do, where although he didn't win the series, he did go on to play Jospeh in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on UK tours.

A spokesman for Selladoor added: "Featuring the Oscar-winning title song and a cast of outstanding dancers, singers, musicians and rappers as they transform from star struck pupils to superstars. Fame - The Musical will indeed live forever."

* Fame, Opera House, Blackpool, Monday to Saturday, August 13 to 18. On sale now, visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk to book.