Elvis is in the Opera House building

Fans of the king of rock ‘n’ roll are being left All Shook Up this week, as a key year in his life is recreated in a new musical at the Opera House.

This Is Elvis, which premiered in Windsor last month before coming to Blackpool for one week only, features Steve Michaels, a renowned Canadian Elvis tribute artist - relishing the chance to take his performance to another level.

“I have performed as Elvis for many years, perfecting the craft of the concert and performance, but never had the opportunity to be him in this way, for lack of a better phrase,” Steve said.

“For two hours, to be in character, in a musical, to never break that character is something different.”

In This Is Elvis - Burbank and Vegas, he’s recreating iconic moments in Elvis’s career; the televised NBC special which was hailed as his ‘68 Comeback Special and then his triumphant return to Las Vegas to secure his place as the king of rock ‘n’ roll.

“I am a fan first and foremost,” Steve said. “Growing up as a kid, you just gravitate towards that kind of cool.

“But now, the ‘68 Comeback Special, he was like a black leather-clad panther; taking back what was his in north America, the title of the king... Sorry to The Beatles.

“That and the Vegas show we feature, those really are my two favourite moments from his career.”

