EastEnders star Michelle to join Dusty show at the Grand

Ex-EastEnders star Michelle Gayle is to join the UK tour of Son Of A Preacher Man, which heads to Blackpool’s Grand Theatre next month.

The singer and actress is set to take over the role of Alison from Debra Stephenson, joined by former Hollyoaks actress and The Voice contestant Alice Barlow as Kat.

The show, featuring the soulful music of Dusty Springfield, is directed by Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Craig said: “I am delighted to bring to life for the very first time this wonderful story created by Warner Brown, with soulful songs from the legendary Dusty Springfield’s iconic music catalogue.

“I hope audiences will come to love this warm-hearted and uplifting new musical as much as I do.”

The show features Dusty’s legendary hits, including The Look Of Love, I Only Want To Be With You, Spooky and of course, the classic Son Of A Preacher Man.

* Son Of A Preacher Man, Grand Theatre, Blackpool, Tuesday to Saturday, March 20 to 24. Call 01253 290190 to book.