Dr Dolittle date is a perfect medicine for Hall’s season

The prospect of animal magic on stage at Lytham Hall has been welcomed by theatre enthusiasts.

Illyria will bring their production of The Adventures of Dr Dolittle to the Hall on Bank Holiday Sunday 26 August.

Pat Booth from Lytham bookshop Plackitt and Booth in Clifton Street feels the show will be a surefire hit with children.

“Youngsters simply love books involving animals and we often sell animal toys here in the shop connected with popular titles,” she said. “I am sure that there will be a very large and attentive audience for this play, especially as it is on a Bank Holiday Sunday afternoon.

“It will be a spectacular treat which the whole family will enjoy.”

The 13 Dr. Dolittle books were written by Hugh Lofting between 1920 and 1952 and were subsequently adapted for the cinema with Rex Harrison, in 1967, and Eddie Murphy, in 1998, in the title role.

Meg Hargreaves from the Friends of Lytham Hall feels that Illyria’s acclaimed inventiveness is sure to produce an eye-catching show.

“Illyria have a wonderful skill with over-the top characters and special effects,” she said. “The books and films with characters such as Polynesia the Parrot, Dub Dub the duck and Too-Too the Owl, not to mention the amazing PushmiPullyu, are ideal for Illyria’s high-energy style.”

Tickets for the Lytham Hall season will go on sale at the start of May.