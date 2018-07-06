Dales star Kelvin hopes to show he’s got a heart of tin in festive musical

Ex-Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher will be steeling himself to put his heart into a new role - staring in the Winter Gardens’ festive musical this year.

The actor, who played Andy Sugden in the ITV soap for 20 years from 1996, will star as the Tin Man in the production of The Wizard Of Oz, running at the Opera House from December 7 to 30.

He joins the previously announced X Factor singer Holly Tandy, who will play Dorothy, and Radio Wave’s Scott Gallagher as the Cowardly Lion, to make his musical theatre debut in the show.

“I have always wanted to do a musical or panto,” he said. “As a kid I did loads when I started acting aged six or seven, all I wanted to do was be on the West End - but I found myself doing TV so didn’t have the opportunity until now.”

During his time in Emmerdale, Kelvin’s character won the hearts of the nation, and he was regularly involved in some of the show’s biggest storylines, going on to win the best dramatic performance title at the British Soap Awards and being nominated in the best actor category.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on my first musical theatre role in such a fun and well-known classic,” he added. “I’m going to put my ‘heart’ if I only had one into playing the iconic role of the Tin Man.”

This highly-acclaimed adaptation from The Royal Shakespeare Company is produced by the award-winning Selladoor Family.

The Wizard of Oz features a timeless and instantly recognisable score, with classics such asWe’re Off To See The Wizard, Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead!, If I Only Had A Brain and Over The Rainbow.

Tickets are on sale now, from £12.50.