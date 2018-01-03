Crafty and friends get set for spooky new kids stage show

There’s songs and games in store for little ones as a new show comes to Thornton Little Theatre next month.

Crafty’s Creepy Castle features Crafty The Crow and Sally The Scarecrow in a new adventure from the Honalee Media team, following the success of previous productions, such as Pongo’s Party, Easter Bunny’s Eggs-ellent Adventure and Santa’s Christmas Wish.

A spokesman said: “Why has Crafty the Crow gone to live in a mysterious castle, can Sally the Scarecrow help with its ghostly goings-on, and what haunted happenings are making things go bump in the night?

“Come in your scariest costume to join the hunt for the hidden treasure, then meet Crafty afterwards to receive a special spooky present.”

Songs include children’s favourites Ghostbusters, The Hokey Cokey, Hickory Dickory Dock, Row, Row, Row Your Boat, I Hear Thunder and more.

The 40- minute show, followed by a meet and greet, suitable for two to seven year olds takes place on Thursday, February 15 at 1pm.