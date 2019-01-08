Comedy farce for Windmill Players next production

The box office opens later this month for Windmill Players’ forthcoming production Caught in the Net.

It’s a comedy sequel to the smash hit Run For Your Wife. Written by master-of-farce Ray Cooney and directed by Andy Figg, Caught in the Net focuses on the life of taxi driver and bigamist John Smith. He keeps his two families in different parts of London, both happy and blissfully unaware of each other, until his teenage children – a girl from one family and a boy from the other – meet on the internet and mayhem ensues. Runs February 19-13 and the box office opens on January 22. Call (01253) 887693.