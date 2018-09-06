Ceri takes on the divas in a night  of musical magic

Have your say

In a show billed as ‘One night, one man, one dozen divas’, Ceri Dupree presents an evening of comedy and music at Viva Blackpool tonight.

A spokesman said: “Presenting a glamorous evening of hysterical comedy, amazing vocal impersonations and jaw dropping, eye popping costumes, you could meet Adele, Cher, Joan Collins, Lady GaGa, Bjork, Shirley Bassey, Camilla and even the Queen.

“Ceri brings them all lovingly to life with a touch of Las Vegas class rarely seen in the UK today.”

Ceri Dupree has been delighting audiences worldwide for almost 30 years. His unique talents have led him through musical theatre, pantomime, summer seasons, television and cabaret.

Tickets from £16.

Show stars 7.45pm