Blackpool Tower inspires best bits of Strictly Come Dancing

It’s back to business as usual at Blackpool Tower as the glitz and glamour of Strictly Come Dancing fades for another year.

READ MORE: Blackpool ballroom puts the soul into Strictly as latest celebrity leaves the show

Stars reportedly celebrated into the early hours of Sunday morning at the Big Blue Hotel before heading home and into training for the next week of the dance competition.

READ MORE: Strictly comes home to let Blackpool entertain you!

READ MORE: Stars come out as Strictly comes dancing into Blackpool

Saturday’s glittering show featured a circus-style group routine - complete with performers from the Tower Circus, followed on Sunday with a bumper Northern Soul-themed routine - again drawing on the Tower’s heritage and uses, as well as a performance by Blackpool-born Alfie Boe with Michael Ball, all adding to the local flavour of the night.

READ MORE: Venue casts its spell on Strictly dancers

READ MORE: Gemma’s hoping for a little extra support on ‘home turf’

Tower general manager Kenny Mew said: “I’ve done every live Strictly show from the Tower, but this year more than ever it related to the Tower with those big numbers - although the show is about so much more than the Tower - it’s a great promotion for the whole town.”

READ MORE: Strictly dancer Katya: Why I love Blackpool

Sunday night’s results show saw Paralympic athlete Jonnie Peacock leave the show after a dance off against Debbie McGee.