Blackpool boarding house is the setting for Bispham Castaways hilarious show next week

Bispham Castaways are ready for their next production, the riotous comedy Beside the Seaside.

Written by Leslie Sand, the play is set in a Blackpool boarding house during the 50s it is run by the formidable Mrs Austin, helped by her hopelessly romantic maid Florrie.

During this eventful week at the seaside, a mismatch of patrons try to enjoy themselves.

In their number are two dancers from the pier end show, a Yorkshire couple and their daughter who are constantly in contact with the mother left at home with the chickens, and a honeymooning pair.

Hilarity ensues and you will be sure of a good time at the Seaview - two minutes from the sea!

Tickets cost £8 for VIP, £6 for adults and £5 for concessions (under 16s and over 65s).

For more information, you can visit the Bispham Castaways website and buy tickets that will be delivered to your door, email bispham.castaways@gmail.com, phone 07469726832, or visit the Facebook page.