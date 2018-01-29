Access all areas at Blackpool Winter Gardens open event

The historic Winter Gardens threw open its doors for an exclusive access-all-areas event this weekend.

The venue gave visitors a chance to go behind-the-scenes in one of the most iconic buildings in Blackpool following the success of a similar event last year.

One of the highlights of the event on Saturday saw never-heard-before recordings of a 1953 concert by legendary crooner Frank Sinatra at the Blackpool Opera House played in its original setting.

The public got a chance to visit backstage at the Opera House and tread the boards that so many stars have walked on, visit the backstage dressing rooms and get up-close to the historic Wurlitzer theatre organ.

Throughout the day historical posters and programmes were shown in the Pavalion theatre and resident experts Ted and Anne Lightbown were on hand in the Floral Hall to answer questions about the illustrious building’s 140-year history.