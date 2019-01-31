A stage adaptation of Paula Hawkin's number one best-selling novel and Dreamworks film The girl on the train will be staged at Blackpool Opera House.

Have your say

The girl on the train will be staged at Blackpool's Opera House in November.

The thriller, a stage adaptation of Paula Hawkin's number one best-selling novel and Dreamworks film, is arriving at the Opera House from Tuesday 19 to Saturday 23 November.

The story follows Rachel Watson, who longs for a different life.

Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love.

Or so it appears.

When Rachel learns that the woman she’s been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated.

The Girl on a Train joins an already busy year ahead at the Winter Gardens Blackpool with shows already announced including Motown the Musical, Kinky Boots, Calendar Girls.

A Winter Gardens Blackpool Spokesman said: "The show is a fantastic addition to our 2019 programme, one which continues to diversify the type of events on offer at the venue.

"The play follows off the back of the incredibly popular novel and hugely successful film and is sure to be a hit with our audiences when it arrives this Autumn.’

Paula Hawkins’ novel is an international phenomenon, selling over twenty million copies world-wide.

Produced by Simon Friend, Amblin Entertainment and Josh Andrews, The Girl on the Train is adapted by Rachel Wagstaff & Duncan Abel and is directed by Anthony Banks with designs by James Cotterill.

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, Feb 1, at 11am from £15.

MORE INFO AND TICKETS HERE: www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk