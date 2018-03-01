A new season launches in style at Blackpool's Grand Theatre

With coloured kites hung from the flies and a dinosaur family roaming the wings, the Grand Theatre’s stage was graced by a cast of special guests to welcome the new spring-summer season launch.

The Kite Runner is set to be a highlight of the new season’s shows, with its director Giles Croft drawing the gathered audience into the story and a promise of a really special theatrical experience.

The Kite Runner is among the shows coming to the Grand this year

And the 18 ft Tyrannosaurus Rex was on an adventure to promote Dinosaur World Live, one of the venue’s forthcoming family-friendly shows.

This variety in productions was the theme of the launch, showcasing something for everyone under the social media hashtag ‘This Is Me’ – inspired by the hit movie The Greatest Showman.

Theatre chief executive Ruth Eastwood shared her own story to introduce the theme, of how theatre can help you follow your dreams.

“A combination of my local school and my local theatre changed my life,” she said.

The Grand has launched its spring-summer season

“Using memorable, experiential learning to build confidence, self-esteem, co-operation and resilience, my local theatre sent me on a path to my career.

“I want The Grand to be able to offer the same opportunities to our local children that I was afforded.

“That’s why I do what I do.”

Based on the Khaled Hosseini’s international best selling novel of the same name, The Kite Runner has achieved critical and audience acclaim on stage in recent years.

A T-Rex paraded the streets to promote the upcoming Dinosaur World Live show

Set in a divided Afghanistan on the verge of war, it is described as a ‘haunting tale of friendship which spans cultures and continents, follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption.’

Speaking about bringing The Kite Runner to Blackpool, Mr Croft said: “It’s among the most profoundly moving, engaging and enthralling stories of the last 30 to 40 years.

“It takes you to the darkest places of the soul and is also uplifting and full of hope.

“If you want to see a piece of work to move you, inform you, surprise you and make you cry, The Kite Runner is for you.

“I’m proud to be bringing The Kite Runner to the Grand Theatre.”

n See tomorrow’s Diary in The Gazette for more about the spring/summer programme.