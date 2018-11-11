The World Famous Elvis Show, Blackpool Opera House

Had he toured overseas, spent less time on his film career, or lived for longer -it's interesting to consider whether Elvis would have performed in Blackpool.

After all other huge stars such as Frank Sinatra and The Beatles did.

Chris Connor's tribute show at The Opera House is probably one of the closest ways of experiencing what if would have been like to watch The King live.

He is a familiar face on the Fylde coast,previously appearing at venues including Lowther Pavilion and Viva.

But to see Chris perform his outstanding show on this huge stage, which comfortably accommodated his 12 piece band and backing vocalists, was very special indeed.

Fans were treated to many Elvis favourites, but there were some rarer numbers slotted in too such as You'll Think Of Me and Kentucky Rain.

Chris comfortably replicates the range of Elvis's voice - although even he was stretched by the Gospel classic How Great Thou Art.

But his rendition of American Trilogy, on this occasion dedicated to the fallen of the First World War, covered the full gamut of emotions.

Skilled use of strobe lighting on Polk Salad Annie created a fantastic spectacle as Chris displayed not only the voice, but also the moves, which have made him one of the best Elvis tribute acts in the world.