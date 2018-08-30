The stage is set for Blackpool’s big nights

The biggest stage ever used for the Illuminations Switch-On concert is almost complete, as the countdown to the big night continues.

The show tomorrow night is headlined by popstars Jonas Blue, after local favourite Alfie Boe does the honours.

Blackpool Lights switch-on ceremony. MTC Base and Garage Anthems on stage.

The huge stage will also allow, for the first time in Switch-On history, for a golden circle allowing ticket holders to get extra close to the stars on the night.

Gates will open at 4pm tomorrow, with a Blackpool Introduces showcase on stage from 5pm, featuring local acts Kyle Passmore, Chloe Rose Moyle, Tiger S and The Sound.

And showing them just how far musicians from Blackpool can go, local lass Rae Morris, whose second album was released to critical acclaim earlier this year, is back in town, with a scheduled set time of 6pm –although timings are subject to change.

There will then be sets from YouTube star HRVY, R3WIRE and Varski, Ella Eyre and Diversity before the main event as Alfie Boe switches on the Lights at 9.15pm, ahead of Jonas Blue’s headline appearance.

Once crowds have cleared from the arena tomorrow night, a crew will be in place to make the quick turnaround for Britney Spears’ show on Saturday.

The megastar pop princess will close her UK and Europe Piece Of Me tour in the resort.

The tour celebrates her 20-year pop career, as well as the end of her four-year record-breaking headlining residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas - and now she comes to the ‘Vegas Of The North’.

Britney: Piece Of Me starts at 7.30pm, with Pitbull starring as the special guest promising a hit-packed energetic start to the show.

Britney’s set list is expected to include classic chart-toppers Toxic and Oops! I Did It Again, as well as new hits, such as Clumsy and Change Your Mind.

The Promenade will be closed from Chapel Street to Pleasant Street, with diversions in place, tomorrow from 10.30am until 12.30am on Saturday to allow for the Switch-On concert preparations and for crowd safety befreo, during and after the show, and in the same place from 10.30am Saturday to 1.30am on Sunday.

Concert-goers are asked to avoid bringing a bag wherever possible to reduce entry waiting times for security searches.

No backpacks, large bags, holdalls or suitcases will be permitted into the venue. Bags should be no bigger than an A4 piece of paper.

Umbrellas, food and drink and chairs are also not permitted in the venue.

*(subject to change)

4pm - Gates open

5pm - Blackpool Introduces

6pm - Rae Morris

6.30pm - HRVY

7.05pm - R3WIRE & Varksi 7.55pm - Ella Eyre

8.45pm - Diversity

9.15pm - Switch-On Alfie Boe

9.30pm - Jonas Blue

Britney’s Scarborough setlist

Britney played Scarborough Open Air Theatre on August 17. Here’s her setlist from that night...

Work Bitch

Womanizer

Break the Ice / Piece of MeBaby One More Time / Oops!... I Did It Again

Me Against the Music

Gimme More

Clumsy / Change Your Mind (No Seas Cortes)

Boys

Do You Wanna Come Over?

I’m a Slave 4 U

Make Me...

Freakshow

Do Somethin’

Circus

If U Seek Amy

Breathe on Me

Toxic

Stronger

(You Drive Me) Crazy

(Encore)

Till the World Ends