Hailed by one of the Quo’s own drummers, The Quo Experience will be rockin’ all over Thornton Little Theatre this spring.

The five-piece tribute band comes to the Fylde on Saturday, April 14, promising to recreate the celebrated look and sound for fans.

Matt Letley, who played drums with Status Quo from 2000 to 2013, hailed their performance as ‘an excellent show, really capturing the essence of the Quo I played with for 13 odd years – the attention to detail was awesome.’

A spokesman said: “Rockin’ All Over The World, Whatever You Want, Down Down, Living On An Island, In The Army Now, What You’re Proposing, Burning Bridges - just a few of the many hits spreading five decades of Status Quo’s incredible music history.

“The Quo Experience is an East Anglia-based band including Shaun Michaels as Francis Rossi and Dave Crawte as Rick Parfitt.

“Both have spent years studying every detail of Rossi and Parfitt’s looks, playing styles and stage performances to make sure they are both as close to the real thing on stage as is possible, without actually being the legendary rock duo themselves.

“The magic and chemistry that the Parfitt/Rossi partnership brought to a Quo live performance is now being continued within The Quo Experience.

“However, The Quo Experience is not all about Rick and Francis; it also features Graham Partridge, who captures the magic of Status Quo’s long-term keyboard player Andy Bown’s playing and vocals perfectly; Leon Smith, an excellent Matt Letley/Leon Cave style drummer and David Wood, a very talented bassist and performer.”

The band are all experienced musicians and passionate Quo fans, and they bring with them a stage show to impress - including the famous Status Quo wall of white Marshalls, plus Bose PA and a quality light show.

The spokesman added: “The Quo Experience is fully armed to take their act as far as is possibly achievable in the tribute band industry.”

Visit www.wyretheatres.co.uk or call 01253 887693 for tickets, costing £20. Show starts 7.30pm.