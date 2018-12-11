The Johnny Cash show Roadshow rolls into Fleetwood

The world’s only fully endorsed Johnny Cash tribute rolls into Fleetwood on Saturday to perform some of the Man in Black’s best loved songs.

The Johnny Cash show Roadshow has the full backing of the Cash family.

The Johnny Cash Roadshow

A spokesman said: “The Johnny Cash Roadshow is a show not to be missed by avid fans or the casual listener.

“Prepare for a musical and emotional rollercoaster, unrivalled by any other that truly celebrates the career of a music legend, Johnny Cash.

Singer/songwriter Clive John aims to recreate the essence of a real Johnny Cash show.

Featuring Amanda Stone as June Carter, and the Roadshow Horns brass section, all aspects of Cash’s life are covered, from his early rockabilly origins, through to country superstar and later reinvention as Nine Inch Nails covering darling of the indie scene.

The show takes the audience from the 1950s right up to 2002 and all the stops in between.

All the greatest hits are included, along with songs from the latest five decades of the man in black’s career. All this accompanied by emotive and evocative screen images.

Clive John has also enjoyed solo success in the country world in his own right.

The show promises all the finest ingredients of any great musical stage tribute; a foot-tapping, lovingly arranged set of Cash classics like Walk The Line, Folsom Prison Blues and Thing Called Love, a pitch-perfect delivery of instrument and vocals, and a sense of real passion for the music.

The spokesman added: “What sets it apart however, is its splendour as an all-singing, all-dancing theatrical performance, an assault on the senses, and a totally authentic, but original delivery from start to finish.”

Clive said: “As I often say – my show is not an absolute copycat of Johnny Cash. I have created a celebration of him and have surrounded myself with a team of musicians (who have become my best friends) who share the same goal to create a show with the upmost respect for Johnny Cash but do it in our own unique way.”

Tickets for the show at the Marine Hall on Saturday are £23 and can be booked online at www.wyretheatres.co.uk or on 01253 887693.