The Gazette's £25,000 Community Giveaway 2019 in association with Swallowdale Children's Trust

The Gazette is delighted to team up once again with Swallowdale Children’s Trust, to give away a massive £25,000 to help young people under the age of 25 across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre!

Schools, community groups, sports clubs, charities and societies are eligible to apply for a share of the £25,000 which will make a fantastic difference to your cause. You may need a new clubhouse, or essential equipment, or financial assistance to improve facilities to benefit the whole group. Or perhaps you want to take your members on a special costly trip.

Individuals may be in need of essential items to improve their day to day lives, or need to attend costly training or education courses to help you succeed with your career aspirations.

So if you or your organisation are in need of some financial help, then we want to hear from you. This is a fantastic opportunity, so don’t delay, contact us now.

Chairman Nigel Law said ‘The Trustees of the Swallowdale Children’s Trust are delighted that The Gazette has agreed again to join forces with us to give grants to the total value of £25,000. This giveaway will enable groups and individuals to make applications via The Gazette for a share of this substantial pot of money.

The Trustees will be keen to follow up and see what difference the outcome has made for the winners and how successful it has been. ‘‘

HOW TO APPLY:

To apply for a grant from Swallowdale Children’s Trust, simply email us at competitions@blackpoolgazette.co.uk with Swallowdale in the subject field, or write to us at:

Swallowdale Children’s Trust Community Giveaway, The Gazette, Avroe House, Avroe Crescent, Blackpool Business Park, Blackpool FY4 2DP to arrive no later than Friday May 3rd 2019.

Tell us how much grant you are applying for and how you would spend the money if successful.

Add your name, address, name of organisation if applicable, and a contact telephone number.

Standard Gazette competition rules apply.

For further details, call 01253 361709

Terms and Conditions:

Applications from individuals must be supported by a letter from an independent person who can verify the veracity of the application. Grants will be awarded either in the form of cash or vouchers at the discretion of Swallowdale Children’s Trust. Awards will be decided jointly by The Gazette and Swallowdale.

Swallowdale Children’s Trust has, for over 100 years, provided assistance to disadvantaged children and adults under the age of 25 years, living in the Blackpool Fylde and Wyre area.

This trust was set up on the death of a Miss Sarah Massey who by her will left money towards the funding of an orphanage in Blackpool. With the assistance of a ladies committee fund raising took place and in 1914 an orphanage was opened at 121 Talbot Road Blackpool. The first matron was a Miss Swallow, after whom the trust was renamed.

Until 1960, the trustees ran the orphanage entirely supported by voluntary contributions and investments. Then the trustees purchased land on Hornby Road Blackpool and opened a new home on that land The Swallowdale Children’s Home. This home is now run by Blackpool Borough Council as a respite home for a small number of children.

The trust continues to meet written applications supported by independent or professional third parties, which establish a need as opposed to a desirability.

The Trustees grants assistance by payments to third parties or by issue of vouchers for, by way of example, new beds and bedding for children whose parents have lost their homes, clothing grants to young people, safety equipment in a home to protect young children, part payment of nursery or training fees.

In addition the Trustees have supported applications from local groups including Homestart and Surestart, Life education Centres, MOSAC and Lancashire Outward Bound Association, as well as giving £55,000 in grants to Gazette readers since 2013.