The Gazette Retail & Leisure Awards 2018

The Gazette is very proud to be launching the Retail & Leisure Awards 2018 !

Sponsored by Lefton’s, these awards have been formulated to provide a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate all the successful retail and leisure destinations, and the people who work within them, across the Fylde Coast.

If you are proud of your business’s growth, innovation or contribution to the community, we want to hear from you.

You may have an apprentice, manager or team member within your company who is a high achiever, committed to excellence. Why not put them forward for an extra special award?

What makes your business stand out from the crowd?

How do you attract new footfall or keep the loyalty of your existing customers?

Which is the best leisure destination, eatery, bar, or beauty business in the area?

We want to hear from you now.

Entries can be accepted from owners of businesses, managers, employees and customers.

To see the awards categories and criteria, and to nominate, go to www.blackpoolretailandleisure.co.uk and complete the online entry form.

Attach any additional information and visual references you want the judges to take into consideration.

Or post to Retail and Leisure Awards, The Gazette, Avroe House, Avroe Crescent, Blackpool Business Park, Blackpool FY4 2DP or email us at blackpoolretailandleisureawards@jpress.co.uk by Friday September 28th 2018.

Judging will be undertaken by a panel of judges representing the business sector. Shortlisted nominees will be invited to a glittering gala presentation evening at The Paradise Room, Pleasure Beach Blackpool, on Thursday November 8th 2018 when the winners will be announced.

Don’t delay, nominate today!