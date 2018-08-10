The Friends Of Lowther Pavilion prepare to celebrate a decade in action

The charity which supports Lowther Pavilion is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year - and to help mark the occasion, the theatre is hosting a masked ball on Friday, September 7.

The Friends Of Lowther Pavilion were formed to rescue the venue from being closed, and was originally made up of 24 members of local amateur theatre companies.

A spokesman said: “With a great deal of hard work, we achieved our goal to persuade Fylde Borough Council to increase the number of trustees on the Lowther Gardens Trust and to eventually turn over the theatre to the trustees. The rest is history.

“Over the last 10 years, Friends of Lowther Pavilion have been very proud to be part of the rebirth of the theatre as it was in 2008, to the fabulous venue it has now become – with the addition of the cinema and the increase in community events.

“The Friends have raised a great deal of money over the years and purchases have included the refurbishment of the bar, the baby grand piano, 200-plus new banqueting chairs, a new auditorium floor and a myriad technical items.

“But our main value has been the time our wonderful volunteers spend working front of house and as fire wardens – which saves the theatre around £40,000 each year.”

The black tie ball will feature a three-course dinner plus music from the Ian Hooper Band, Preston Musical Comedy Show Choir and Dave Thomas on piano.