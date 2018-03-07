Teddy boys ready for a seaside trip

Hundreds of Teds will be making their way back to Blackpool... but a picnic will be the last thing on their minds.

Teddy boys and girls are expected to descend on the resort on September 22-25 to attend the world’s biggest Ted get-together.

The Norbrek Castle hotel will play host to rock ‘n’ roll fans from as far afield as Scandanavia and Germany.

And their will be some of Europe’s top rock ’n’ roll revival bands to keep them entertained.

The venue will also host vintage clothes and records stalls and probably enough Brylcreem to create a slick across the Irish sea.

Organiser Stuart Hardy, himself a life-long Ted, has organised several large scale Ted Dos over the past decade before deciding on Blackpool as a permanent location.

He said: “Blackpool is a great place to hold an event like this and we have people coming from all over Europe, and even the States, to listen to some great music and check out the clothes.

“It will be fantastic once more to see hundreds of Teds all dressed up walking along the Prom and enjoying the attractions. “Some of them have been Teds right since the early 50s. They still wear all the gear and really look the part, spending a fortune on the right clothes.”

As well as tapping a crepe-soled brothel creeper to bands such as Crazy Cavan ’n’ The Rhythm Rockers, fans can also rub a drape-jacketed shoulder with plenty of newcomers to the scene.

“For some of these people it has been a way of life for more than 50 years,” said Stuart. They have devoted their lives to the music and dressing a certain way.”