Tattoo studio coming to Garstang 'will be great for the town'

One of Garstang’s busiest streets is set to be home to the town’s first tattoo studio after its owners were given the green light by council officials.

The unit, on the north side of Church Street, is set to be transformed into a tattoo parlour on both the first and second floors above art retailer Garstang Fine Art.

It will see the shop convert from a hairdressers, having been home to local salon Scotts Hairdressing.

Town Coun Sandra Perkins, who is on the planning committee, said: “People have welcomed this to Garstang; they will now no longer have to go into Preston or Lancaster.

“The people behind this have done all the right things in their application. I wish them every success going forward.”

There were no local objections to the plans prior to approval from Wyre Council planning officials, with Garstang Town Council debating the conversion at its meeting on Monday, January 15.

Kate Pollard, business, events and social media coordinator for the Independent Garstang Traders, said: “It’s great that a new business is coming to town. It shows the diversity of the town and the uniqueness of its businesses.”

The shop’s impact on local residents was something discussed by borough council planning officers, but given the existing and proposed uses are generally of a similar nature, it was decided that the proposal is unlikely to generate any significant additional noise, smells or disturbances to surrounding neighbours.

Overall, planning officers noted that “the application would not have any detrimental impacts on the character of the property or the wider street scene and would not have any detrimental impacts on heritage assets, residential amenity or highway safety”.

The studio is set to open 9am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday.

No-one was available for comment when the Courier contacted agents ML Planning.